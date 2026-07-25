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Handicapped and need transportation

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMICHELLE Stauffer

Fundraiser funds will be received by MICHELLE Stauffer

Handicapped and need transportation

Basically my story starts over 6 years ago I've had pain in my hip leg and knee and a doctor misdiagnosed me and told me I had a torn t band. The whole time I had a hip infection and they thought I had a torn band. I had a child in 2020 and they told me I had to wait a year after that to have my surgery on my T band, then I had another one in 2021 and they told me the same thing but everything would be fine they said. After the second baby I got really really sick and kept going to the hospital telling them I was in great pain and they kept sending me home telling me there's nothing wrong with me. Just went on for over a year hospital the hospital the doctor's office to doctor's office and after a while it got so bad I went into the emergency room and collapsed at this point they took me seriously and they put me on the MRI machine they kept not giving me an MRI saying it wasn't needed for the t band (not realizing) I was misdiagnosed, They needed to to figure out what was wrong with me and they found out that this torn band, was actually a severe hip infection which wasn't taken care of or caught in time so it went septic. When they removed my hip they accidentally cut 4 in too much on my femur bone so now I must go to get special surgery where they take 2 in off of one side of my leg and move it to the other side so my legs will be the same size. I am struggling to take care of the children in the house and do everything that needs to be done well my husband is struggling to help me and the children and maintain gainful employment and keep the bills paid and it is becoming very hard cuz some days I absolutely need him and he misses a lot of work because of this. We've been staying in a house now for over 2 years and we were late a lot with our rent but we always paid it. Recently my husband has had a problem with his knee and other minor health problems which have been costing him a few days of work here and there. The overwhelming price of insurance is a bill he cannot afford so he can't keep a car on the road so he was pretty much forced to get rid of the only vehicle we had because he could not keep the insurance up. We are constantly robbing Peter to pay Paul. Since I've been disabled My husband has been being stressed to the max. He is working hard at work, doing double at home, doing double with the kids I haven't even walked with them it's been 5 years. He can't take time off of work so I can get a surgery and go to rehab to relearn how to walk. It's a mess. Any help we receive will be appreciated and put to good use. We really need help we know God will provide for us, it's funny no matter what happens good or bad somehow his hands are on it shining threw

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