Handicap van rental

Getting Daniel for a week in August and will need to rent a handicap van to take him places. They run 250.00 + a day. Very hard to do on disability. Any amount of help is extremely appreciated.

Daniel is a 31 year old man with Cerebral Palsy due to being born 3 months premature. But you will never hear him complain. He’s funny, outgoing and has a HUGE heart. He’s very respectful towards everyone. He loves everything WWE, superheroes, Harry Potter and Star Wars.

Im hoping to rent a van to take him out and about while he’s here. Every dollar helps out extremely!

We appreciate any and all help.

Thank you ❤️