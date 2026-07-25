Handicap van for Pachecos

Saints, I hope this invitation to help the Pacheco's out with a van finds you well. As many of you may or may not know, Jonathan has had some health issues over the last year, some of them related to which wheelchair he uses. The wheelchair that works best for him is the one he uses at home. Unfortunately, this chair cannot be feasibly transported with their current transportation. A van has been found that will accommodate their entire family with a lift and a spot for Jonathan, and a few extra seats as well. This would be a huge help to their family, as it would allow him to load and unload with little to no assistance needed, using his good wheelchair. The elders were in agreeance in sending this to the body and allowing everyone the opportunity to be apart of this gift to the Pachecos. It is understood that some may not be able to give and that's perfectly fine. Even if it's $5, $10, $100 or whatever, it's helpful. We would like for this gift to be a blessing from the church. The van is getting a few things worked on right now and will hopefully be ready in a couple of weeks. This is obviously a surprise and I'm sure an email will be sent out when the van is ready to be given to them. Every amount of money given will go to the cost of the vehicle. If there is any left over, it will be given to them, in cash, to help out as needed. Jonathan has been a very dear friend to me, and so many others. Thank you for your consideration and God bless.

Grace and peace.

David Keirsey