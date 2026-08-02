Handicap help

My name is Patricio Rosas, and asking for help has never been easy for me. I’ve always believed that if you work hard enough, you can overcome almost anything. That’s how I’ve lived my entire life.

I was a single father who raised my three children. There were times when I worked two jobs just to make sure they had everything they needed. I never put myself first because my children always came first.

Today, I’m asking for help because I’ve reached a point where I can’t do this alone.

I drive a wheelchair-accessible taxi that allows me to help people with disabilities get to medical appointments, dialysis, therapy, family visits, and other places they couldn’t reach without specialized transportation. This work is more than a job to me—it’s a way to give back and help people who depend on others.

Although I am retired and receive a small Social Security check, it simply isn’t enough to cover my living expenses. That’s why, at 65 years old, I can’t afford to stop working. I still need to earn an honest living, and I want to continue doing work that helps others.

The problem is that my taxi is getting old. After years of hard work, it’s reaching the end of its life, and I simply can’t afford to replace it.

I’ve tried many times to save enough money for a newer wheelchair-accessible taxi, but every time I start making progress, something unexpected happens. A major repair, a medical expense, or another emergency wipes out the money I’ve worked so hard to save. It feels like every time I get close, life pushes me back to the beginning.

I’m also living with diabetes and relying on Medicare, which makes saving even more difficult. Even with these challenges, I don’t want to stop working. I don’t want to sit at home. I want to remain independent and continue serving people who truly need transportation they can count on.

When the Iraq War began, I encouraged my own son to enlist in the United States Marines, knowing there was a chance I might never see him again. It was one of the hardest decisions I ever made as a father, but I was proud of his courage and his willingness to serve our country. Today, my grandson, Anthony Cayro, proudly carries on that tradition through the Young Marines program, and I couldn’t be prouder.

My dream is simple: to replace my aging wheelchair-accessible taxi so I can continue helping people who depend on this service while supporting myself with dignity. I’m not asking for a handout. I’m asking for the opportunity to keep working, to remain independent, and to continue making a difference in the lives of people who need accessible transportation.

If you’re able to donate, no matter the amount, you’ll be helping me stay on the road and continue serving my community. If you can’t donate, sharing my story with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for believing in me. Your kindness, prayers, and support mean more than I can ever express.

And who knows… maybe my only other chance is winning the lottery. Until then, I’ll keep working, keep believing, and keep hoping.



