Help Kimberly Ocampo’s Journey Inspiring Others

Purpose of This Fundraiser

Recently, Kimberly's specially-equipped car with driver controls was rear-ended by a hit-and-run driver, resulting in the total loss of her 15-year-old car. This has made it challenging for her to attend physical therapy sessions and has halted her speaking engagements, which our charity offers to student audiences. The purpose of this fundraiser is to get Kimberly back on the road again.

Our charity is sponsoring two fundraising campaigns. One campaign is to raise funds for driver controls and a special driver's seat from which Kimberly can transfer from the wheelchair to the driver's seat. The other is this one from which we hope to raise funds for the vehicle.

Planned Budget for Funds

Bluebird Awards is investigating grant sources as we try to gather the necessary funding. All that usually takes a lot of time.

Current Cash Available is $2,500 leaving a shortfall of $5,500 which is our fundraising goal here.

Join us in supporting Kimberly, our dedicated goodwill ambassador who tirelessly represents our charity. Kimberly's vital work is currently on hold and made her travel to and from therapy sessions very difficult. Your support can make a significant difference in her life and enable her to continue her inspiring journey and impactful work.

Kimberly is a remarkable young lady whose courage in facing adversity is truly amazing. She strives to be independent in every way as an artist, singer, composer, dancer, motivational speaker and more. She is one of those rare individuals who give everything but asks nothing in return.The Medical Workers Scholarship Fund, DBA Bluebird Awards, an IRS approved 501c3, tax-deductible, Public Charity EIN 86-3946005.

Your tax-deductible donation can significantly help Kimberly navigate her journey