Hand up for a person in need

We have a refugee who came to Dallas after struggling to find work in Ohio. He was placed far from bus routes, which made it hard for him to get around. His funds are now depleted, but he has everything he needs except rent for his first month in Dallas.





We're raising money to help cover that first month's rent so he can get settled and move forward. The rest has been sorted, and your support would mean so much to him.





Thank you for standing with him.