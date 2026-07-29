Hance Family Rehab

Welcome, and thank you Funders for stopping by.

Mom relapsed for the first time since creating this family, by being in the wrong neighborhood, with the wrong neighbors.





We are a fun loving family of 5 who are living in a Toxic, drug infested neighborhood. We moved into this house a year and a half ago, and what looked like a quite, peaceful setting, is actually surrounded by drug activity. I have seen drug deals, dealers, users parking next to the park and getting high in their cars, drug paraphernalia in the park bathrooms. It is well beyond time to move, but I have been the only income for months now and we have drained our savings and resources dry.





Mom is currently in outpatient rehab, on and off again in active addiction and currently out of the home to get away from the Toxic area. we need to move to better environments before one of our kid's steps on a needle. I have drug addicts sharing my back yard and living within close enough distance to share inside air. We absolutely intend to break lease and move within 3 weeks when the kids get out of school to a temporary spot before we find a forever home.





Aside from that there are many things we need to live comfortably, much of our furniture is beyond it's use, and broken or doesn't exist like our couch. All 3 kid's need swimming lessons ASAP. We need a lot of minor, day to day items that have been put off and put off. We will also need additional money for day to day expenses for the next year or so while we transition and scale back expenses as we are able.





Myself, I am a very responsible 45 year old who has never even dabbled in any type of Narcotic or hard drub, I average two or three alcoholic drinks a YEAR. I have a full time career with the USPS but I absolutely fall far short in keeping up with the day to day up here in Washington State. We live just outside of Spokane.