HamroBhojan Empowering Nepal Through Food Delivery

HamroBhojan is a Nepal-based startup focused on building a modern food delivery ecosystem designed specifically for local restaurants, riders, and customers.

Our mission is bigger than food delivery.





We want to:





Create flexible jobs for Nepali youth Help local restaurants grow digitally Build secure digital payment systems Expand delivery services across Nepal Support Nepal’s digital transformation





Why We Need Support





Launching a nationwide delivery platform in Nepal requires significant resources.





Your support will help us with:





App development Payment integrations Government approvals Delivery rider systems Cloud infrastructure Marketing and expansion Customer support teams





Every contribution helps us move closer to building a platform made for Nepal.





Funding Goal





Start realistic:

$2,00,000





Don’t start with $1M immediately.





Donation Rewards

$10

Thank You Supporter Badge

$25

Early Access Member

$50

Founding Supporter Recognition

$100

VIP Community Member

$500+

Official Startup Supporter Recognition









Together, we can build a platform that empowers local businesses, creates opportunities, and brings Nepal closer to a stronger digital future.

Thank you for believing in HamroBhojan ❤️