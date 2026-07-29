Halp Get Katherine back to work

I am struggling to keep things together my vehicle broke down and that lead to me loosing my job. That was my only income so now my struggles are more and more everyday that I am unable to work.I need a down payment for a vehicle so I will be able to work and not loose everything.I am asking for any help small or large it all certainly would be appreciated.This has taking a lot out of me I am a giver myself I wasn't expecting to be on here asking for help but I do believe God has sent me here for a reason there is good that will come out of this.