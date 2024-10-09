Rebuilding of Halls Chapel after Hurricane Helene

CHURCH AT 11:00

Update: Donors may notice that the recipient of the donations is going to the "Living Water Community Church". This is not a scam of any kind. The Living Water Community Church is the church that I, Brent Harrington am the pastor of. A separate fund was created under our church's entity in order to try and streamline the donation process. This fund is completely separate from our general church fund and Pastor Holt from Halls Chapel has direct access to 100% of the funds in the account via his friend David Lewis who has been set up as the account owner. Pastor Holt is more than happy to verify this and he sincerely thanks everyone who has given and continues to give through this campaign. Every little bit really does help. Love in Christ, Pastor Brent.

A picture can say a thousand words. This picture has a million feels. Joel and Tyler Lillevig were asked to deliver a generator, gasoline and supplies to this location. Zoom in and you’ll see the makeshift sign that simply reads, “SERVICE 11 AM SUNDAY”. You can wash away their belongings, destroy their homes, lose all security and access to transportation and food, but folks, you can’t take away their faith and you can’t steal their joy. There are not even four walls left. You can see the hill through the back of the church, but church is still in session! Praise be His name. Bless these people.

The church is in service! God spared Halls Chapel Baptist Church for a reason and it’s grand. I know it. I feel it. When Joel sent me this photo I was overwhelmed with emotion and tingling. I knew with all my heart and soul that I needed to do something … but what? I shared the photo and opened my heart to speak. I have no explanation other than God used me as a vessel and my post was shared 10K times to date. By using social media and the Holy Spirit (nothing is by accident), I’ve been blessed to make contact with people to get things done.

God brought three complete strangers (now friends) together for one common cause and that was to help raise the funds needed to rebuild Halls Chapel from the ground up as the damage sustained from Hurricane Helene has rendered the building a total loss.

Thank you, Brent Harrington and David Lewis, for being instrumental in making this funding campaign a reality.

Now let us give back to the church, this church. With all that has transpired over the past few weeks, could you imagine a community without the church? I have seen the church rush to the communities when it seemed as if help would never show up. I have seen the church rush food and supplies and help to people that couldn’t get out of their driveways. I have seen the church meet countless times over the past week on how they intend to continue relief efforts going out over the next few months and years. You see, the church is not the building, but that building houses the church. As you read this, the pastor of this church, Pastor Holt Whitson Jr., is desperately helping others in his community. He continues in his calling as a pastor to help reach and comfort others. He is being the hands and feet of Christ in such a time as this.

The devil sent a storm to destroy faith, prosperity, and halt God’s work. Let us bind together to show Satan that we are the storm. Let’s rebuild this church in Jesus mighty name!

“Every man according as he purposeth in his heart, so let him give ; not grudgingly, or of necessity: for God loveth a cheerful giver.”

2 Corinthians 9:7

Love in Christ,

Trish Hughes



