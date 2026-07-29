Hallowed: Turning Pain Into Purpose

Let me be honest with you.

Hallowed is not just about clothing.

I love apparel. I love creating high-quality garments that are built to last. I care about craftsmanship, quality, and creating products people can wear with pride.

But clothing is only the vessel.

The true purpose behind Hallowed is people.

My name is Gerardo, and my life has been shaped by trauma, survival, faith, and the belief that even the darkest stories can be redeemed.

As a child, I experienced abuse, violence, and trauma that no child should ever have to endure. As a young teenager, I became involved with dangerous influences and situations that could have easily cost me my life.

Those experiences followed me into adulthood.

Today, at 34 years old, I continue to live with complex PTSD, nightmares, flashbacks, and periods of dissociation. There have been times when the weight of those experiences became overwhelming, leading to multiple hospital admissions during mental health crises.

Yet through every challenge, every close call, and every moment when I felt lost, I believe the Lord carried me and preserved my life through some of my darkest moments.

There are moments in my life that I should not have survived.

Yet I am still here.

Today I am the proud father of three beautiful daughters, with a son on the way. My children have given me a reason to keep fighting, healing, and building a future that is bigger than myself.

I am currently pursuing EMDR and trauma-focused therapies as part of my recovery journey, and for the first time in many years, I can see hope where there was once only darkness.

That hope became Hallowed.

Many people may ask why I don’t simply raise money for these causes directly.

The answer is that I want to build something sustainable.

While a fundraiser can help people today, I believe a purpose-driven business has the potential to help people for years to come. My goal is not just to raise money once, but to create a company that can continually generate awareness, support meaningful causes, and contribute funding to organisations doing life-changing work on the front lines.

I don’t want Hallowed to be a single campaign.

I want it to become a vehicle for ongoing impact—one that grows with every customer, every product sold, and every person who believes in the mission.

If successful, Hallowed will become more than a clothing company. It will become a platform that helps direct resources, conversations, and long-term support toward the people and organisations that need it most.

What Hallowed Means

The word “Hallowed” means holy, honoured, and set apart for a greater purpose.

That is exactly what I want this company to represent.

Hallowed is a for-profit clothing brand built with a social purpose.

Our mission is to create premium, affordable clothing while using the success of the business to support organisations that are making a real difference in people’s lives.

As Hallowed grows, our goal is to contribute to causes focused on:

Men’s mental health and suicide prevention Domestic violence prevention and support services Trauma and PTSD recovery programs Youth support and community initiatives

I know what it feels like to suffer in silence.

I know what it feels like to believe there is no way forward.

I know what it feels like to think nobody understands.

I also know how life-changing the right support can be when someone is struggling.

Hallowed exists to help create more of that support.

The clothing will be built to premium standards, designed to last, and created with a purpose beyond profit.

The Launch Goal

To bring this vision to life, we are raising $50,000 through GiveSendGo.

These funds will help establish the foundation of Hallowed and allow us to launch our first products while building a brand capable of creating long-term impact.

$25,000 – First Production Run

Manufacturing our first commercial release of premium heavyweight hoodies and tees. This inventory is what allows us to begin generating revenue, reinvest into future collections, and grow the mission.

$10,000 – Business, Legal and Brand Protection

Business registration, trademark protection, legal setup, accounting systems, insurance, and the professional structure required to build a sustainable company.

$8,000 – Website and Online Store

Building a secure and professional e-commerce platform that allows customers to purchase products, learn about the mission, track our progress, and follow the impact we are creating.

$7,000 – Marketing and Mission Awareness

Helping us share our story, grow our audience, launch our first collection, and build awareness around mental health, trauma recovery, and the causes we support.

Why $50,000?

I want to build Hallowed properly from day one.

This is not about creating the cheapest product possible or launching a brand that disappears after a few months. It is about building a strong foundation for a company that can create lasting impact for years to come.

Every dollar raised will help us establish a brand built on quality, purpose, and sustainability—allowing Hallowed to grow into a business capable of supporting important causes and helping people who are struggling.

My goal is not simply to launch a clothing brand.

My goal is to build a company that can become a long-term force for good.

Why Your Support Matters

I believe God preserved my life for a purpose.

I survived my childhood.

I survived situations that should have broken me.

I survived my darkest moments.

And now I want to use that second chance to build something that helps others.

When you support Hallowed, you are not simply helping launch a clothing brand.

You are helping build a company whose purpose is to create quality products, inspire hope, support meaningful causes, and remind people that their story is not over.

My prayer is that one day Hallowed becomes known not for the clothes it sells, but for the people it helps.

Every purchase.

Every donation.

Every conversation.

Every act of support.

It all helps move us closer to a future where fewer people suffer alone.

Thank you for standing with me, believing in this mission, and helping turn pain into purpose.

— Gerardo

Founder, Hallowed



