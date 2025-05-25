Hello, dear friends and family! This campaign is to help Scott and Julia Hallmark prepare their home for their later years in life. They are in need of assistance with removing old carpeting in the downstairs, replacing broken or poorly conditioned furniture in the family room, front room, and kitchen, discarding and donating old or no longer needed items, and deep cleaning their home. As they age, they want to ensure their living space is safe, comfortable, and well-maintained. Your generosity will help them create a warm and welcoming home for the years to come. Let's come together to support Scott and Julia in their time of need. Thank you for your kindness! #homprep #aginggracefully #familylove