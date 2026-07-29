Hall family

Trying to help my 81 yr old mother she lives on ss and my brother is also on ss but sadly he passed away on 5/28/26 when we notified ss of his passing they took his check from 5/3/26 back which has left my mother in a bind because now her bank account is severely overdrawn and what little money i have left after each paycheck is not nearly enough to help her so unfortunately she will not be getting her check because of the overdraft which means she can't pay any bills or buy any food not sure what else to do at this point