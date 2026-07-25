My name is Joseph Schrump and im a addict looking to help other addict. Ive been clean and sober for almost 8 years now and wanna give back. Im looking to buy a piece of property so I can start-up my Non-profit halfway house for people just getting back on there feet and need some stability. Im soon to start my CPRS and I have many friends that are already clinical certified in addictions therapy and clinical psychology. Please help my dream come true along with many others looking to just do better like I am.