Haley’s dream of nursing college

I’m working hard to make my dream of attending Bluefield State University a reality. I’ve been accepted to study nursing, but I’m currently raising money to help cover the cost of my [books/housing/tuition]. Any contribution brings me one step closer towards making my graduation.





Your support means more to me than just financial help—it’s a vote of confidence in my future. Every little bit helps me focus on my classes rather than financial needs.





Thank you so much for your donation I really do appreciate it.



