GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Haileys graduation gift

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byMichelle Collier

Fundraiser funds will be received by Michelle Collier

Haileys graduation gift

It's finally here, that magical moment when my baby girl walks across the stage to receive her high school diploma. 🎓 As a mother who was alienated for many years, I’ve been through so much with Hailey, but seeing her smile every day is enough to make any hardship worth it. But there’s something extra special about this milestone – we almost didn’t get here!

Hailey has faced more than her share of challenges growing up. She's been through things no child should ever have to endure! But through it all, Hailey stayed strong and never let anything hold her back for long. It’s a testament to the fighter we both are as a team!

Now, after years of hard work and determination, here stands our girl ready to take on the world – and I want nothing more than to celebrate this victory with one simple gift: A trip to the beach. 🌊 The memories made there have already brought us so much joy over the years; it would be the perfect way for me to say "well done" after all she's been through.

But life has thrown another curveball – and I’m still waiting on my disability. I’m currently unable to work because of the back surgeries I’ve had. Even though Hailey graduates on May 21st (yes, you read that right!), there’s no guarantee we can afford the trip without support from those who believe in her dreams as much as we do.

So here's where you come in! 🙌 If every donation counts and if your contribution could help turn this dream into reality for my daughter – someone truly deserving of happiness after everything she’s overcome - I would be eternally grateful. Your support doesn’t just send us to the beach; it sends a message that we see her, believe in her, and are cheering her on as much as anyone ever could!

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for considering this heartfelt plea. It means more than words can say! 💖 Let's make this graduation one she’ll never forget – because sometimes it takes a village to raise our children right, and I know we have yours backing us up every step of the way.

With love & appreciation,

Michelle Collier

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve