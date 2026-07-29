Haileys graduation gift

It's finally here, that magical moment when my baby girl walks across the stage to receive her high school diploma. 🎓 As a mother who was alienated for many years, I’ve been through so much with Hailey, but seeing her smile every day is enough to make any hardship worth it. But there’s something extra special about this milestone – we almost didn’t get here!

Hailey has faced more than her share of challenges growing up. She's been through things no child should ever have to endure! But through it all, Hailey stayed strong and never let anything hold her back for long. It’s a testament to the fighter we both are as a team!

Now, after years of hard work and determination, here stands our girl ready to take on the world – and I want nothing more than to celebrate this victory with one simple gift: A trip to the beach. 🌊 The memories made there have already brought us so much joy over the years; it would be the perfect way for me to say "well done" after all she's been through.

But life has thrown another curveball – and I’m still waiting on my disability. I’m currently unable to work because of the back surgeries I’ve had. Even though Hailey graduates on May 21st (yes, you read that right!), there’s no guarantee we can afford the trip without support from those who believe in her dreams as much as we do.

So here's where you come in! 🙌 If every donation counts and if your contribution could help turn this dream into reality for my daughter – someone truly deserving of happiness after everything she’s overcome - I would be eternally grateful. Your support doesn’t just send us to the beach; it sends a message that we see her, believe in her, and are cheering her on as much as anyone ever could!

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for considering this heartfelt plea. It means more than words can say! 💖 Let's make this graduation one she’ll never forget – because sometimes it takes a village to raise our children right, and I know we have yours backing us up every step of the way.

With love & appreciation,

Michelle Collier