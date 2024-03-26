Send Hailey to Circuit Riders DTS

Goal:
USD $13,000
Raised:
USD $10,600
Campaign funds will be received by Hailey Alexander
Hello, my name is Hailey Alexander. I was recently accepted to join a Discipleship Training School (DTS) called Circuit Riders (CR)!
I will be serving as a “self-funded missionary” in Huntington Beach, CA. As part of the “messenger” track, I will participate in 3 months of lecture and local outreach and 3 months of touring to different universities, leading different outreach events. I have always had a mission minded heart and am elated to see God beginning to use me in that way.
I believe that God will not only show up and work through me while I am participating in CR, but that He will use this education, training, and experience to bring about moves for the rest of my life.
With all that being said, the reality is that the financial requirements for this adventure are far beyond my personal means. Your support - whether financially, through prayers, or by simply sharing my story - would mean the world to me. Every donation, regardless of it size, brings me closer to fulfilling this calling.
As I embark on this journey, I am excited to join you in prayer and partnership as we watch the Lord move. I will be documenting my journey via a digital “Jesus Journey Journal”. If you would like to receive these updates, you can sign up using this link: https://19ddee9d.sibforms.com/serve/MUIFAOusap61UygsAwIvwq3U__xKMbDpyefIU8VPbJ4IXasLX7LVDGdperYvg95sdRnujKgzyhKb-v9t_UZJW9wuDQEnfmpX5tb-tXaDJkstkPUrGG8t534R9-ga-fjpUGCYDO9o6T7vu0TDpgIxNdTKmrgB6utv63Hf6s0gKx58cOIkuz2NiHwlXamguQYrTIZjCcPZHwvbxskg?fbclid=PAAaZBZy8WV0A0Z_KHOO695qEvZYaEfSRCxBnghdem6pHCo6HakuCau-qa9rE_aem_AajZLkiX8BnhWSqiu400MrY21yrpKA3Keu_Ke0UzJc-k44vCThhSyjk1sfvn4BbyBlk
If you would like to learn more about both me, and Circuit Riders, here is a presentation that I have created with a lot more info! https://www.canva.com/design/DAGEZUPqTOQ/SA63h3WyE7vxiIgnewWpDw/view?utm_content=DAGEZUPqTOQ&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link&utm_source=editor
Thank you, from the depths of my heart for your consideration and generosity.
With all of my gratitude,
Hailey Alexander
Keep your heart and mind focused on our Savior Love & Hugs
So so proud of the things you are doing and the obedience that you have when it comes to following Jesus! I know that it wasn’t easy to make the choices you made, but your trust in Him is what’s taking you to higher heights!! I love you girl so much and can’t wait to hear all about it when you get back!!
