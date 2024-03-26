Send Hailey to Circuit Riders DTS

Hello, my name is Hailey Alexander. I was recently accepted to join a Discipleship Training School (DTS) called Circuit Riders (CR)!

I will be serving as a “self-funded missionary” in Huntington Beach, CA. As part of the “messenger” track, I will participate in 3 months of lecture and local outreach and 3 months of touring to different universities, leading different outreach events. I have always had a mission minded heart and am elated to see God beginning to use me in that way.

I believe that God will not only show up and work through me while I am participating in CR, but that He will use this education, training, and experience to bring about moves for the rest of my life.

With all that being said, the reality is that the financial requirements for this adventure are far beyond my personal means. Your support - whether financially, through prayers, or by simply sharing my story - would mean the world to me. Every donation, regardless of it size, brings me closer to fulfilling this calling.

As I embark on this journey, I am excited to join you in prayer and partnership as we watch the Lord move. I will be documenting my journey via a digital “Jesus Journey Journal”. If you would like to receive these updates, you can sign up using this link: https://19ddee9d.sibforms.com/serve/MUIFAOusap61UygsAwIvwq3U__xKMbDpyefIU8VPbJ4IXasLX7LVDGdperYvg95sdRnujKgzyhKb-v9t_UZJW9wuDQEnfmpX5tb-tXaDJkstkPUrGG8t534R9-ga-fjpUGCYDO9o6T7vu0TDpgIxNdTKmrgB6utv63Hf6s0gKx58cOIkuz2NiHwlXamguQYrTIZjCcPZHwvbxskg?fbclid=PAAaZBZy8WV0A0Z_KHOO695qEvZYaEfSRCxBnghdem6pHCo6HakuCau-qa9rE_aem_AajZLkiX8BnhWSqiu400MrY21yrpKA3Keu_Ke0UzJc-k44vCThhSyjk1sfvn4BbyBlk

If you would like to learn more about both me, and Circuit Riders, here is a presentation that I have created with a lot more info! https://www.canva.com/design/DAGEZUPqTOQ/SA63h3WyE7vxiIgnewWpDw/view?utm_content=DAGEZUPqTOQ&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link&utm_source=editor

Thank you, from the depths of my heart for your consideration and generosity.

With all of my gratitude,

Hailey Alexander