Single Mom Struggles to Pay Bills

UPDATE: November 27, 2024 at 2:27 PM Pacific Time

Hafsah not only has medical bills but also rent and utility bills. The $60 raised so far will go towards paying her utilities for the month since we did not meet our fundraising goal of $1,550 USD this month to pay her outstanding medical bills.

After multiple hospitalizations, a single mother in Indonesia is struggling to pay off her medical bills. From November 2024 through April 2025 she still needs to pay an average of $1,550 USD per month to completely pay off what she owes. Please prayerfully consider helping this single mother in financial need and secure a brighter future for her and her 6-year-old son.

This fundraiser is created by a family friend for the sole benefit of Hafsah and her son. No amount of this fundraiser will go to the organizer, Sadie-Megin Daniels. She is merely facilitating the transfer of funds because there were some difficulties with setting up an international fundraiser.