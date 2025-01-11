Campaign Image

Supporting the Hafer Family

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $630

Campaign created by Delyila Hafer

Campaign funds will be received by Delyila Hafer

Hello everyone I'm Delyila, my father is not the kind of man to ask for help so his family wanted to reach out to the community and I truly appreciate you taking a moment to read our current situation. Unfortunately our father who is only 55 years old, has recently been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and it has progressed rapidly. Before he was diagnosed, he was living alone a couple hours away. He was told he could not live alone anymore so he moved back in the area to be with his children and grandchildren. Unfortunately with the way it has spread throughout his body, we were not able to take him in with us as much as we wanted to. We had to get hospice involved, he has been fortunate enough to have the opportunity to spend the rest of his time in a beautiful facility. With how unexpected this has been, we cannot pay all of the expenses ourselves and we are desperately seeking help from anyone willing and able. Any donations would be greatly appreciated.

Thank you, The Hafer Family

Recent Donations
Show:
Conrad
$ 35.00 USD
2 days ago

Cheryl Szewczyk
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 days ago

Williams family
$ 200.00 USD
3 days ago

Prayers for strength and comfort.

Shawna Anderson
$ 20.00 USD
3 days ago

Prayers for healing

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Rose Gordon
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Prayers to you all

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 days ago

Sean Warfield
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

