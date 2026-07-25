Hae Ok 'Suzy' Koch Memorial

After a fierce three-year battle with Stage 4 Colorectal cancer, Suzy is finally at rest and free from pain. She was a pillar of strength, and while we grieve, we take comfort knowing she is reunited with her daughter and husband.





We have set up this memorial fund to support Kyle and the kids through an immediate financial crisis. With her passing, missed work has cut heavily into our family's earnings. We are also facing strict delays with funds, leaving us struggling to cover basic expenses and unpaid medical debt.





Your donations will directly bridge this gap so the family can focus on healing without the threat of financial hardship. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers.