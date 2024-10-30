Send Charlotte and Hadessah to Mission Emanuel

Joshua, Hadessah (11) and Charlotte (8)—are preparing for a mission trip to Mission Emanuel in the Dominican Republic with our church, West End Community Church. This upcoming March, we will travel to Cielo, a small village on the western edge of Santo Domingo, to serve the local community and be part of something much bigger than ourselves.





Mission Emanuel is an incredible organization transforming communities in the Dominican Republic through the power of Jesus. The campus is home to a preschool, a medical center, a water purification plant, a community center, a women’s cooperative, and more. This vibrant place offers hope, resources, and community for those who need it most. Through construction projects, educational programs, and medical services, Mission Emanuel is making a lasting impact—and we want to be part of this important work.





Charlotte and Hadessah are especially excited about this opportunity. Charlotte, who loves sharing about Jesus, can't wait to help with activities for other kids and see how Mission Emanuel makes a difference every day. Hadessah is eager to learn about the Dominican Republic and to help people whose lives are very different from ours. She also hopes to practice her Spanish as we connect with the people of Cielo.





Our mission trip isn’t just about building structures; it’s about building relationships. We will work alongside the people of Cielo, contributing to various projects like construction, children’s ministry, and community outreach. More importantly, we will take the time to connect with those we serve, to listen to their stories, and to share God’s love with them. We believe that through these relationships, both the people of Cielo and our own family will be deeply impacted.





To make this mission possible, we need your help. The cost of the trip, including flights, lodging, meals, and project supplies, comes to $2,395 per person. Your generous donation will help cover these expenses, allowing us to focus on serving and loving the people of Cielo. Any amount you give will directly support our work and help bring hope and care to a community in need.





By supporting us, you are joining our mission—you are helping to make a difference in the lives of the people we will meet and serve. You are also helping our children learn the value of service, compassion, and the beauty of God’s global church. We would be incredibly grateful for your prayers, your support, and your partnership on this journey.





Thank you for being a part of this story. Together, we can share the love of Jesus and help transform lives in Cielo.