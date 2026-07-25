Had to start my whole life over!!

I had to start all over. Now I'm having problems paying all my bills and having money left over. I have two amazing boys and trying to do everything for them. But having a very hard time paying bills and doing things for my boys. I would love to be able to pay all my bills off. So anything will help. I even had to get a new car and things are broken on them and need to get fixed. Its going to cost me 8000.00 maybe more to get it fixed and dont even have it paid off. Im having a hard time. Paying all my bills. Please help me so I dont lose the place im living in.