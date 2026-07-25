Had to become full time caregiver.

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Strangers,

I am writing this with a heavy heart. My beloved mother, Marsha Rogers, is facing the end of her life. To ensure she is comfortable, safe, and surrounded by love, I have stepped into the role of her full-time caregiver.

Because her care requires 24/7 attention, I have had to leave my job. Being completely unemployed while navigating this deeply emotional journey has left me entirely broke and unable to cover our basic, everyday living expenses.

I am a combat military veteran with the U.S. Navy, honorably discharged. I have always tried to serve others, and now my greatest service is to my mother in her time of need.

I want nothing more than to focus entirely on my mother’s comfort during her remaining time, without the crushing weight of financial panic.

How Your Donations Will Help:

Housing & Utilities: Keeping our home secure and the lights and heat/AC on.

Basic Needs: Groceries, household essentials, and hygiene supplies.

Transportation: Fuel and upkeep for medical appointments.

Uncovered Medical/Care Supplies: Comfort items for my mom that insurance doesn't cover.

If you are able to donate, even the smallest amount will directly take the financial pressure off my shoulders so I can focus on being a present, loving caregiver for my mom. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this link with your own network.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, prayers, and support during the hardest chapter of our lives.

With gratitude,

Damien Aston