Had to be hospitalized at VA Memphis

I'm a veteran of the United States Marines and United States Army i had to have an emergency appendix removal, I've fallen behind on major bills. Any help that you can give would be great. Even if it's just a prayer, that's fine. Sometimes just hearing something nice from people helps out a lot. Words of encouragement, saying that I can get through this, that would be really great. I've never done this before, so I don't know how any of this works. So thank you for looking at her reading at her. I guess saying something take care.