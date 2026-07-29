I need help to save my fur baby for whatever reason she has become sick I have no idea how to treat her or what to do for her to make her feel better I feel so helpless I have no money to pay for a vet to get her diagnosed so that I could get her help so I'm asking please help me get the money together so that I can take her to the vet and have her diagnosed so I can get her help before something bad happens I love my fur baby and when she is hurt when she's hurting I'm hurting I just want her to feel better she's only 4 months old she weighs about a pound and a half but I love her so much and I just want to get her help so please I'm asking if anything helps please thank you and God bless