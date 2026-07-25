Gym for Peace and Life in Arauca, Colombia

In 2016, Colombia signed a historic Peace Agreement after more than five decades of armed conflict. The war left millions of victims across the country, and regions like Arauca continue to live with its consequences.

Today, victims of the conflict and former combatants are trying to rebuild their lives. Many still carry deep psychological wounds, trauma, fear, and loss. These invisible scars often affect not only them, but also their children and future generations.

We believe that healing requires more than the end of war. It requires opportunities, community, and hope.

Our goal is to create the Gym for Peace and Life, a community fitness center in Arauca that will become a space for reconciliation, health, and inclusion.

This project will:

Create employment opportunities for victims of the armed conflict and former combatants committed to building a peaceful future. Offer free or subsidized access to sports and fitness programs for vulnerable communities. Provide free training facilities for local athletes and sports teams during the month leading up to their competitions. Promote physical activity as a tool to improve mental health, reduce the effects of trauma, and strengthen social bonds.

For more than 50 years, violence prevented countless young people from reaching their full potential. We want to help change that.

Our dream is to build a place where people who were once divided by conflict can stand side by side, not as enemies, but as neighbors working toward the same future.

Every donation will help us build more than a gym. It will help create a symbol of reconciliation, resilience, and hope for one of Colombia's regions most affected by violence.

Together, we can prove that peace is not only signed on paper—it can also be built every day, through opportunity, dignity, and sport.