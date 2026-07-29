GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Gwen needs opportunity to care for Jody at home

Raised$1,595 USD

Fundraiser created byRobin Aldridge

Fundraiser funds will be received by Gwen Curry

Gwen needs opportunity to care for Jody at home

After recent spinal surgery on his cervical region, our dear friend and family man, Jody Curry, is still facing a tough recovery with severe mobility challenges. Simple daily tasks that most of us take for granted are extremely difficult, and he needs full-time help at home for the next several weeks. Jody will be returning for the second part of his spinal surgery to correct his lumbar region in 4-6 weeks. Dr. El Nihum has told them that he has expectations that Jody will regain the ability to walk much better after he performs this second surgery.

Jody’s wife, Gwen Curry, works for the City of Belton, Texas. She has already used all of her vacation days and now faces the true and real need of caring for her husband daily during this critical recovery period. Jody is on disability Medicare, and with limited income, they are struggling to cover basic bills, groceries, and other expenses while Gwen stays home to support him. This is something they, of course, didn’t plan for, but one they must work through together. Your gift — no matter the size — will help ease the financial burden so Gwen can focus entirely on Jody’s care without added worry. Funds will go toward household expenses, medical needs, and daily living costs while Jody continues to make progress and allow for Gwen to be at home with him and assist him with his recovery, both physically and emotionally.

Jody and Gwen are kind, hardworking people who have always been there for others. Now they need our help. If you can contribute, share this campaign, or lift them up in prayer, it would mean the world to them.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for any support you can give during this difficult time.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve