Gwen needs opportunity to care for Jody at home

After recent spinal surgery on his cervical region, our dear friend and family man, Jody Curry, is still facing a tough recovery with severe mobility challenges. Simple daily tasks that most of us take for granted are extremely difficult, and he needs full-time help at home for the next several weeks. Jody will be returning for the second part of his spinal surgery to correct his lumbar region in 4-6 weeks. Dr. El Nihum has told them that he has expectations that Jody will regain the ability to walk much better after he performs this second surgery.

Jody’s wife, Gwen Curry, works for the City of Belton, Texas. She has already used all of her vacation days and now faces the true and real need of caring for her husband daily during this critical recovery period. Jody is on disability Medicare, and with limited income, they are struggling to cover basic bills, groceries, and other expenses while Gwen stays home to support him. This is something they, of course, didn’t plan for, but one they must work through together. Your gift — no matter the size — will help ease the financial burden so Gwen can focus entirely on Jody’s care without added worry. Funds will go toward household expenses, medical needs, and daily living costs while Jody continues to make progress and allow for Gwen to be at home with him and assist him with his recovery, both physically and emotionally.

Jody and Gwen are kind, hardworking people who have always been there for others. Now they need our help. If you can contribute, share this campaign, or lift them up in prayer, it would mean the world to them.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for any support you can give during this difficult time.



