Assistance For Mary Gunderson

Mary Gunderson, wife of Deacon Eric Gunderson, both employees and parishioners of The Church of the Epiphany, has Stage 4 Bile Duct Cancer (spread to liver, gall bladder, peritoneal, and associated nodes)

Please help lighten their medical and household expenses while she recovers from 12 weeks of chemotherapy (she has just begun) and fights various infections.

She would also appreciate prayers and if you feel called, ask for the intercession of Servant of God Sister Annella Zervas, OSB. Find out more about Sister Annella at https://sisterannella.org/

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