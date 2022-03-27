Derek's Legal Defense

This is Derek's story:

On August 10, 2021, 20-30 FBI agents with full tactical gear and equipment raided our home and arrested me for being at the Capitol building on January 6, 2021. I was charged with 4 misdemeanors and released that day on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond. I praise God that I was not detained and have not been in jail like some others who have been arrested for exercising our rights as Americans to participate in a peaceful protest.

I had no intentions of entering the Capitol building but the doors were opened and the crowd was motioned to come in. In addition, without provocation, Capitol police started firing tear gas behind the crowd which pushed people forward onto the steps and into the open doors of the building. Videos clearly show I was in the building for less than 5 minutes, was not violent, did not destroy anything and quickly left because rubber bullets were being fired by my head and tear gas was released, but the FBI and DOJ have twisted my words from a Facebook live video to make it look like I said things that I did not.

I have had 4 hearings in the office with a public defender and on zoom with a federal prosecutor and federal judge. It became clear that the public defender only wants to plea and is not interested in fighting the charges.

I have secured a lawyer willing to go up against this tyrannical government overreach and am asking for help with legal fees. I am starting with an initial fee and will adjust as necessary. I, in no way want to profit from your donations and pledge anything over any costs incurred will go to a fund set up for other J6 defendants less fortunate.

In September, the DOJ filed an additional charge, a felony, against me and other defendants who have have not taken a pleas deal.

My court date is currently set in DC for October 31, 2023

I love my country, took an oath to the Constitution, served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, have a clean record prior to this, and just want justice to be served.

Thank you for any help you can give and ask you to pray for me and all those involved in this travesty of justice.

