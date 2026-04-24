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Guiding Light Help Fund My Successor Dog

Goal$35,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byToni Venezia

Fundraiser funds will be received by Toni Venezia

Guiding Light Help Fund My Successor Dog

Passing the Torch to a New Guard

​Hello, and thank you for stopping by my page.

​For nearly two decades, I have had a dedicated angel by my side. My current medical service dog has spent his entire life keeping me safe. He has been my eyes in the dark, my anchor during chaos, and my literal lifeline. He has cushioned my head during sudden, terrifying seizures, alerted me to the onset of blinding migraines before they hit, and provided the deep pressure therapy needed to ground my nervous system during severe anxiety and panic attacks.

​But my faithful protector is now 18 years old. His muzzle is gray, his steps are slower, and he has earned the right to step down, rest his paws, and live out his remaining days as a deeply loved, pampered family pet.

​Because my neurological conditions, severe anxiety, and a degenerative mobility disorder are a permanent part of my daily reality, I cannot safely navigate life without a service animal. To ensure I do not face a dangerous gap in my medical safety, I am preparing for the next chapter: training a successor dog to take over the guard.

​The Challenge & The Blessing

​Living far out from the city on two and a half peaceful acres, my home is a perfect, secure haven for a large working dog. My children have been raised since the day they were born to respect and understand the boundaries of a working service animal. My entire medical team—including my primary care physician and my specialists—is fully supportive of this transition, viewing a successor dog as a vital, long-term component of my safety and treatment plan.

​Because I am on disability, I adapt by attending college online and running a small online business from home. My flexible schedule gives me the perfect opportunity to commit the intense time, focus, and energy required to bond with, raise, and maintain the public access training of a new successor dog.

​However, the financial hurdle of procuring and fully training a medical alert and mobility service dog is massive. From the initial cost of a carefully selected, health-tested puppy to years of professional training, veterinary care, and specialized gear, the expenses total thousands of dollars out of pocket—an amount that is simply impossible to reach alone on a fixed disability income.

​How Your Generosity Helps

​By contributing to "Guiding Light," every single dollar you give goes directly toward securing my physical independence and medical safety. Your donations will fund:

​The selection and acquisition of a health-tested successor puppy with the specific temperament needed for medical alert work.

​Professional service dog training fees (seizure alert, migraine response, mobility bracing, and psychiatric grounding).

​Essential veterinary care, required vaccinations, and working safety gear (GPS tracking tags, specialized harnesses, and vests).

​A Prayer for Partnership

​If you are unable to donate financially, I completely understand and would be deeply grateful if you could simply share this campaign with your friends, family, or church community. More than anything, I ask for your prayers—for safety, for the right puppy to cross our path, and for a smooth transition as my senior dog passes his heavy torch to a new pair of paws.

​Thank you for being a part of my village, for viewing this journey as a partnership, and for helping me bring a new Guiding Light into my life so I can continue to live safely, confidently, and independently.

​May God richly bless you for your kindness and generosity!

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