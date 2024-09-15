March 2025 Guatemala Mission Trip

The young adults at Central Christian Church are planning a trip to Antigua, Guatemala. We hope to help install water filtration systems in local homes, while at the same time sharing the gospel with the family and using the water filter as an object lesson. The essence of the message would be that as we offer up the dirty water of our lives to the filter, we find ourselves cleansed and being a source of life to ourselves and others.

We have other goals we would like to attain there and have discussed, such as building a home. Our ultimate mission is to help people who are less fortunate than us and build community in a country that is outside of our norm. We love to help people grow and uplift people with happiness and love and Godliness and taking this trip would greatly impact not only us as helpers but Guatemalans who need help and love!

Any donation you could give would help tremendously. I need a total of $1875 by March 2025. If you cannot give for any reason, prayers and thoughts and love help more than you know.

I, and the rest of my Young Adults group thank you tremendously for taking the time to look at this and consider. Thank you thank you!