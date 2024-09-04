Guatemala Mission's Trip 2024

Hi Friends and Family!

I have been blessed with another opportunity to go back to Guatemala. I will be traveling to Guatemala in Nov. around the week of Thanksgiving. I will be heading down with several people from my church, Salem Bible Church. While in Guatemala, we will be supporting and helping Dave and Deb Reichard, and their ministry, Hands of Compassion.

Hands and Compassion is essentially an orphanage ministry but is run differently then a typical orphanage in Guatemala. There are 4 different homes: The Gensis house, Love and Hope house, Esther House, and the Meshack house. Each house has house parents (a husband and wife, and their own kids) that run the house and take care of the kids that arrive with a variety of different pasts and abuse situations. The Love and Hope house is for kids typically under 5; Gensis house is for 5-10yrs of age; Esther house for girls only, 10-18yrs of age, and the Meshack house is for boys only 10-18yrs of age. However, the ages and needs for each house may vary. Dave and Deb used to be the house parents for the Gensis house, but now have taken on a director level for their ministry and help support all the houses. The property also has a school on it, so all the kids can receive an education while in the care of Hands of Compassion. The Esther house is also for girls that are pregnant or have babies. They are able to go to school and have childcare for their babies throughout the day. All the kids in all the houses learn responsibilities, get an education, and receive love and attention from two parents. The ministry is very unique. How Dave and Deb run the ministry is not typical for orphanages in Guatemala.

I first went to Guatemala in 2019, and this will be my third time going back. We will be supporting the ministry in any capacity, whether we are helping with childcare, work projects around the property, making meals, running devotions, games, or whatever else the need may be. First, I am asking for prayer for my team and for myself. That the Lord protects us in our travels and in our day-to-day routine. Then, I ask, if you are willing, if you could please support my trip. Our trip will cost about $1,200 which will include airfare, meals, transportation, and lodging. I appreciate any donations and all prayers!

Thank you,

Alex VanNorden