Guatemala Mission Trip: Serving Families in Need

This April, Eleary and her classmates at Arma Dei Academy and are traveling to Guatemala to serve children and families in San Lorenzo and Comalapa through a partnership with One Way Community.





Over seven days, they will visit Spanish-speaking and indigenous families living in poverty. Each weekday morning, they will work to meet very basic needs in housing, health, and nutrition. They will supply groceries to families, build beds for families that have shelter but lack sufficient bedding, and install water filters and eco-stoves for families in need of clean water and cooking facilities in their homes.





A significant portion of the funds I'm raising will cover the cost of these items they will supply to families. Your support, financial and through prayer, would mean so much as we work to spread the love of God to individuals in Central America. Thank you for standing with us.