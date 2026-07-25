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Guatemala 2026

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$1,000 USD

Fundraiser created byPaige Rutter

Fundraiser funds will be received by Paige Rutter

Guatemala 2026

Family and Friends, 

I am so excited to share that I am headed back to Guatemala this summer. Last year’s trip was amazing and I can’t wait to get back, mostly to hug some of the amazing kiddos that I met last year. Each day looks a little different during our trip serving different communities in different ways but I am most looking forward to getting back to Los Gozosos. Los Gozosos is an orphanage for disabled children that the team visits every year. While some of our team will be serving the kids and staff by completing physical therapy evaluations and discussing the children’s health, others of us get to love on the kids (even if this means riding a tricycle around in a circle for 20 solid minutes) and staff and serve wherever we see a need. Los Gozosos also offers a day school to children in the area with disabilities. The work the staff is doing there is incredible while also being very physically and emotionally demanding. 

During this trip, we also visited local communities and were able to bring supplies (rice, beans, etc.) to families where getting these things is challenging on many levels. We visited a local church, Tebow Down (school for down syndrome) and a local English school all while meeting and serving alongside some amazing local community members. As we work to plan this year's trip we know the Lord is going to do incredible things and move in mighty ways. 

As I prepare for this journey, I am reaching out to ask for your prayers and support. The total cost for the trip is about $2000 and I am working to raise the necessary funds to make this mission trip possible. This will help pay for airfare, travel and lodging (anything additional raised will go toward supplies that we will take to the different places we visit during our trip). I would be deeply grateful for any financial contribution you could make toward this cause. Every donation, no matter the size, will directly support my mission efforts and the communities we will serve

Your prayers are equally important to me, as I know that the work we’ll be doing will be spiritually impactful and will require both faith and support from our community. We would love your prayer as we prepare and for our travels during this time. 

Thank you so much for considering this opportunity to partner with me in this mission. Your generosity and encouragement mean the world to me!

Love you all, 

Paige

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