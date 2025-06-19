Generac Generator

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $3,200
The rescue has lost power three times in two years with each time being in the summer. The rescue depends on a well pump to deliver water to the kennels. When power is out, the dogs lose the air conditioning, fans, and water.
It’s imperative that the farm has a back-up power supply given the likelihood of another storm in the future causing serious concerns for the dogs.
We love you Amber and GSD!
Thank you for your dedication to the pups ❤️
Blessings through this heat wave!
Zeus and Zeeva send their love and prayers.
God Bless you for your unwavering love and care for these beautiful babies.
Thank you for your tireless efforts to save and protect these noble beings. You are an amazing human.
For the shepherds, thanks for all you do
