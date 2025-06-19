Campaign Image

Generac Generator

The rescue has lost power three times in two years with each time being in the summer. The rescue depends on a well pump to deliver water to the kennels. When power is out, the dogs lose the air conditioning, fans, and water. 

It’s imperative that the farm has a back-up power supply given the likelihood of another storm in the future causing serious concerns for the dogs. 

Teresa Foster
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

Ingrid Uno Ghost
$ 200.00 USD
21 days ago

We love you Amber and GSD!

Courtney Adkins
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

Thank you for your dedication to the pups ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Blessings through this heat wave!

The Sweetings
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Zeus and Zeeva send their love and prayers.

Renee buchanan
$ 25.00 USD
22 days ago

Connie Owens
$ 25.00 USD
23 days ago

God Bless you for your unwavering love and care for these beautiful babies.

Connie Owens
$ 5.00 USD
23 days ago

Pamela Hall
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Thank you for your tireless efforts to save and protect these noble beings. You are an amazing human.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
25 days ago

Tina
$ 20.00 USD
25 days ago

Kate Peterson
$ 25.00 USD
26 days ago

For the shepherds, thanks for all you do

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
26 days ago

Brent McClughen
$ 25.00 USD
26 days ago

Mary Borzabadi
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Rita Bliden
$ 10.00 USD
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Mary Ruiz
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Diane Gardner
$ 10.00 USD
27 days ago

