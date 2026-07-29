GSA All Stars 2030 AAU Basketball Team

Welcome to the GSA All Stars 2030 fundraiser. We’re a dedicated AAU Basketball team built on hard work, teamwork, and dreams that stretch beyond the court. Our players train every week to grow as athletes and as young people who can represent our community with pride. To compete in tournaments across the nation, we rely on the generosity of supporters like you.





Your donation/gift will directly fund travel expenses, meals on road trips, and the miscellaneous costs that keep our team on the floor and on the road. No child should miss an opportunity because of finances—and with your help, they won’t have to.





Please consider making a donation today, and if you can’t contribute financially, sharing this page with friends and local businesses goes a long way. Thank you for believing in GSA All Stars 2030 team and in our players’ potentials.”