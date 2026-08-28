Growing my Dairy Project

I am Allan Frederick from Kenya. I am from a family of six being a second born. The life has been so challenging since my mother is a single mother. I graduated with diploma in information communication technology last year that I met well wishers from USA who supported my entire college. Back in high school I used to do construction job to support my education. Being that I graduated with diploma in information communication technology finding job has been very difficult and heart breaking. That's where I started dairy farming with little funds I saved while in a college to be able to relly on myself and even create the opportunity for people in my situation with expansion of my project to help in farm work and get something to support themselves.