GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Growing Medical Expenses for Harleigh

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$400 USD

Fundraiser created byStephanie Porter

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tammy Olsen

Growing Medical Expenses for Harleigh

We are raising funds to support 12-year-old Harleigh and her family after a harrowing medical emergency.


After 6 weeks in the hospital—including 10 days in a medically induced coma following a lack of oxygen— her clear MRIs and lack of brain damage are true miracles . We hope to ease their overwhelming medical costs.


The Miracle of Harleigh’s Healing

One moment, Harleigh was a vibrant 12-year-old girl; the next, our family's world was turned upside down. Brought in having suffered a lack of oxygen to the brain for several minutes, Harleigh's journey over the last three months has been nothing short of miraculous.

She spent 10 days fighting for her life in a medically induced coma. But along the way, we have been blessed with undeniable miracles. Despite the severity of the initial crisis, the swelling on her brain was minimal. Her follow-up MRIs and CT scans have come back remarkably clear, and there are absolutely no signs of brain damage.


A Heavy Financial Burden

Although we have witnessed these incredible miracles, they did not come without a cost. The total costs for Harleigh's intensive care have exceeded $1.4 Million. While insurance is covering a large portion of this, the remaining out-of-pocket balance is far more than her family can take on alone.

To add to this challenge, Harleigh’s mom, Kelsey, has had to quit her job to be able to attend to her at home full-time. Harleigh’s ongoing healing and rehabilitation are our absolute top priority, and we are hoping to ease some of the financial weight so Curtis, Kelsey and the family can fully concentrate on her recovery.


How You Can Help?

Many thoughts and prayers have been offered on Harleigh’s behalf, and we are eternally grateful for all the love and support. You will never truly know how much this has meant to our family.


Any donation—no matter the size—will go directly toward paying down Harleigh's remaining medical bills and replacing her mother's lost income. If you are not in a position to give, we completely understand; simply sharing this story or keeping Harleigh in your thoughts means the world to us.


Thank you for standing by our side, lifting us up, and believing in Harleigh's healing every step of the way.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve