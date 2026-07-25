Growing Medical Expenses for Harleigh

We are raising funds to support 12-year-old Harleigh and her family after a harrowing medical emergency.





After 6 weeks in the hospital—including 10 days in a medically induced coma following a lack of oxygen— her clear MRIs and lack of brain damage are true miracles . We hope to ease their overwhelming medical costs.





The Miracle of Harleigh’s Healing

One moment, Harleigh was a vibrant 12-year-old girl; the next, our family's world was turned upside down. Brought in having suffered a lack of oxygen to the brain for several minutes, Harleigh's journey over the last three months has been nothing short of miraculous.

She spent 10 days fighting for her life in a medically induced coma. But along the way, we have been blessed with undeniable miracles. Despite the severity of the initial crisis, the swelling on her brain was minimal. Her follow-up MRIs and CT scans have come back remarkably clear, and there are absolutely no signs of brain damage.





A Heavy Financial Burden

Although we have witnessed these incredible miracles, they did not come without a cost. The total costs for Harleigh's intensive care have exceeded $1.4 Million. While insurance is covering a large portion of this, the remaining out-of-pocket balance is far more than her family can take on alone.

To add to this challenge, Harleigh’s mom, Kelsey, has had to quit her job to be able to attend to her at home full-time. Harleigh’s ongoing healing and rehabilitation are our absolute top priority, and we are hoping to ease some of the financial weight so Curtis, Kelsey and the family can fully concentrate on her recovery.





How You Can Help?

Many thoughts and prayers have been offered on Harleigh’s behalf, and we are eternally grateful for all the love and support. You will never truly know how much this has meant to our family.





Any donation—no matter the size—will go directly toward paying down Harleigh's remaining medical bills and replacing her mother's lost income. If you are not in a position to give, we completely understand; simply sharing this story or keeping Harleigh in your thoughts means the world to us.





Thank you for standing by our side, lifting us up, and believing in Harleigh's healing every step of the way.



