Growing a Local Business to Support My Family of 7

My Mission

My name is Linwood, and I am the proud founder of All-Star Poop Patrol, a professional pet waste removal service serving the North Carolina community. As a devoted husband and a father to five wonderful girls, my goal is simple: to build a business that provides for my family while serving our neighbors with integrity and excellence.





The Goal I am currently working a 9-to-5 job to make ends meet while pouring my energy into growing this business. While we have already begun helping local clients keep their yards clean and safe—including a successful first clean on May 22, 2026—the demand for our services is growing. To transition into this role full-time and provide the stability my wife and five children deserve, I need to scale my operations.





Why I Need Your Help To take All-Star Poop Patrol to the next level, I am raising funds to invest in:

Equipment Upgrades: Increasing our capacity to serve more residential and commercial clients. Business Operations: Investing in tools to streamline our scheduling and client management as we target larger accounts like HOAs and property management firms. Growth Support: Hiring help and enhancing our marketing efforts to ensure we can reach every home and business that needs our services.





How You Can Help Every donation, no matter the size, brings me one step closer to leaving my 9-to-5 and dedicating myself fully to building this legacy for my kids. Your support does more than just help a business; it directly impacts the lives of my wife and five children by allowing me to pursue this entrepreneurial dream.





Thank you for your generosity, your encouragement, and for helping All-Star Poop Patrol clean up our community one yard at a time!