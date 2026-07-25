GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Ground Zero: A Documentary on Japan's Church

Goal$17,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJoseph Charafi

Ground Zero: A Documentary on Japan's Church

Less than one percent of Japan is Christian.


The country has some of the highest suicide rates in the developed world. A collapsing birth rate. Ancient forests, shrines, and temples that still carry a spiritual weight most Western Christians have never felt firsthand.


And in the middle of all that, there is a Japanese Church that has held on for four hundred years.


We are going to walk with them.



THE STORY YOU HAVE NEVER HEARD


In the 1500s, over 300,000 Japanese people converted to Christ. Missionaries reached the ports. Whole villages gave their lives to Jesus. It was one of the most explosive Christian revivals in Asian history.


Then the persecution began.


In 1597, twenty-six Christians were crucified on a hill in Nagasaki. Then thousands more. Then Christianity was made illegal entirely.


But the Japanese Church did not die.


For two hundred and fifty years, without a single priest, without a Bible, without any contact with Rome, the Kakure Kirishitan (the "Hidden Christians") kept the faith alive. They passed it father to son. Mother to daughter. In whispers. In coded prayers. In handmade rosaries hidden inside Buddhist statues.


When Japan finally reopened in the 1800s and Catholic priests returned, they found tens of thousands of Christians waiting for them at Oura Cathedral in Nagasaki.


Their descendants are still there today.


That is the Church we are going to walk with.



WHO WE ARE


Joseph Charafi is a filmmaker and the co-host of the Ground Zero podcast. Benjamin Richau is a minister, seer, and author of "Where the Heavens Meet Heaven." Together we have spent the last year exploring the intersection of faith, history, and the spiritual realm on the podcast.


We are not missionaries. We are not journalists. We are two ordinary men going to Japan as brothers to the Japanese Church.



WHAT WE ARE MAKING


A single feature-length documentary. 60 to 70 minutes. Cinematic. Prayerful. Honest.


One story. Told well. Not a series. Not padded. A focused film about the Hidden Christians of Nagasaki and what their four-hundred-year witness means for the American Church today.



THE SEVEN DAYS


Day 1: Fly to Tokyo. Meet with local pastors. Establishing shots of the city.


Day 2: Bullet train to Nagasaki.


Days 3 and 4: Full days in Nagasaki. Martyrs' Hill (Nishizaka), where the first 26 were crucified in 1597. Oura Cathedral, where the Hidden Christians revealed themselves to the world in 1865. Urakami Cathedral, near the ground zero of the atomic bomb. The Sotome coastal villages where the Kakure Kirishitan hid their faith for 250 years.


Day 5: Interviews with descendants of the Hidden Christians. Meetings with modern Japanese pastors. Ben walking in prayer at the martyr sites.


Day 6: Return to Tokyo. Final interviews and B-roll.


Day 7: Fly home.


Benjamin is gifted as a seer. He will describe what he sees in the spirit as we walk the ground. Joey is a filmmaker. He will capture it on camera. Together we bring back a story the American Church has never seen this way before.



WHY THIS MATTERS


The American Church is one of the most resourced Christian communities in human history. And in many ways, it is also one of the most lukewarm.


The Japanese Church is 0.5% of the population. And in many ways, it is one of the most alive.


We believe there is something the American Church needs to hear from a Church that has kept the faith through crucifixions, hidden centuries, and atomic bombs. Nagasaki was the most Christian city in Japan when the bomb fell in 1945. The Church there is still standing.


We are going to bring that story back.



WHERE THE MONEY GOES


Every dollar is accounted for. Here is the breakdown:


Travel and lodging (2 people, 7 days) — $7,000

Round-trip flights Vegas to Tokyo, Japan Rail Pass, business hotels in Tokyo and Nagasaki, ground transport, meals.


Production — $2,650

Camera lens rentals and backup, audio gear, storage and backup drives, equipment insurance, and a local Japanese translator for 3 to 4 days.


Post-production — $3,900

Editing the feature cut, music licensing, color grading, sound mixing.


Ministry partnerships — $1,000

Honorariums for Japanese pastors interviewed. Offerings to churches visited.


Contingency reserve — $1,500

Emergency reserve for equipment failure, additional translation, and unexpected asks.


Total — $17,500


Every dollar over goal goes into the film. It buys more shooting days on the ground, sharper post-production, or additional interviews we could not otherwise afford.



HOW YOU CAN GIVE


$25 — The Traveler

Digital thank you from Japan, access to the finished documentary when released, and your name in the end credits.


$100 — The Prayer Partner

Everything above, weekly private video updates from the ground (not public), and a physical postcard mailed from Nagasaki.


$250 — The Missionary

Everything above, digital download of the finished film, and a prayer prayed over you by name at a specific Japanese Christian site, filmed and sent to you personally.


$500 — The Anchor

Everything above, a signed physical copy of Ben's book "Where the Heavens Meet Heaven," and a one-hour private Zoom debrief with Joey and Ben after the trip.


$1,000 — The Sender

Everything above, executive producer credit on the film, a dedicated prayer walk at a location of your choice within reason, and access to the raw footage archives.


$2,500 and above — The Founding Partner

Everything above, top executive producer credit, and a private in-person screening in Las Vegas when we return.



THE TIMELINE


Month 1: Fundraising and Japanese ministry coordination.

Month 2: Final logistics, travel booking, pre-production.

Month 3: 7 days on the ground in Japan.

Months 4 and 5: Post-production, editing, and weekly updates to supporters.

Month 6: Final cut, premiere event in Las Vegas for major donors, and public release.



BEFORE YOU GIVE, PLEASE PRAY


We would rather you pray for this project and give nothing than give and not pray. This is not a tourism trip. This is not content. This is a journey to walk with the Japanese Church and bring their story home.


If God moves you to give, thank you. If God moves you to pray, thank you more. If God moves you to share this with someone who should see it, that is worth more than any amount.


We are not going to save Japan. Japan does not need saving. We are going to sit with our brothers and sisters there, listen, learn, and film what we see.


Thank you for being part of it.


Joey and Ben

Ground Zero Podcast



"You are the light of the world. A city on a hill cannot be hidden." — Matthew 5:14

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve