Gregorio Roman: Funeral/Family Support

In Loving Memory of Gregorio Roman-Perez

Known as: Silvio

May 12, 1938 – June 11, 2026





With an incredibly heavy heart, we share that on Thursday, June 11th, 2026, our father Gregorio, known to many as Silvio, was called home—a man who gave everything he had—to his family, friends, and his faith. Silvio was a provider, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a faithful servant of Yahweh.





"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." — 2 Timothy 4:7





His Laugh:

If you ever met Gregorio, you already know exactly what we're talking about. His laugh was something else—unstoppable, room-filling, tears-in-your-eyes laughter that you couldn't help but catch. He'd start laughing before the joke even came out, keep laughing all the way through it, and then laugh some more after, until everyone around him was laughing just as hard—even before he could finish the joke. That laugh was pure him. It was a gift, and it's one of the things we'll miss most.





Note from the Family:

Every contribution made here goes directly toward funeral and burial costs—to give our father, husband, and friend the farewell he truly deserves. If you are able to give, we are thankful. If you can't give financially, sharing our fundraiser, your presence at the services, and prayers carry just as much weight. We are grateful to every single one of you for your support.





Thank you for loving him with us, for every smile, every story, and every prayer.





With Love and Faith,

The Roman Family





Questions: Elliot Roman

Call/Text 215-704-8279



