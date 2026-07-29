Groceries for our family

Single dad of two boys here. Work has hit a slow spot recently, and I’m just trying to make it through until things pick back up next month. I’m asking for a little help with groceries and essentials for my boys. Any amount helps more than you know.





“And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus.” — Philippians 4:19





Thank you all for the kindness, prayers, support, or even just sharing this.