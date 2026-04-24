Groceries for Mom of 4

Hi, my name is Lana and I'm a mom of 4 who really needs your help right now. I'm a widow who supplements my income with UBER RIDESHARE to provide for my children. Right now our only vehicle is down because someone decided to steal the catalytic converter in the middle of the night. Leaving us without a car and me trying to figure out how I'm going to keep us afloat for the next 2 weeks. We're in need of groceries and basic needs. My heart is so broken right now and I'm asking the community to give whatever they can even if it's a dollar. I'm forever thankful and God Bless you.