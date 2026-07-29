Grieving and Struggling Trying to Make It Home

Hello world!





I never thought I would be starting over like this. After losing my dad, everything in my life changed. I lost my home, my stability, and honestly, a part of myself, too. I’ve been trying to hold things together, but the cost of living and gas prices have made it almost impossible to get back home to California, where I have family and support waiting for me.

Right now, I’m just trying to make it back safely and rebuild my life one step at a time. Any donation, no matter how small, would help with gas, food, and basic expenses during this move. Even sharing this means more than you know.





Thank you for reading, for caring, and for helping me get home. ❤️