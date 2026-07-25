Grief & Therapy

The past 3 Years Of My Life Has Been hit by tragic events lost my newfew to gun violence 💔 lost a few other family members & just recently lost my grandmother in a care accident . I been in recovery coming up on 6 years alcohol & drug free in September 8th lord willin 🙏🏽 & the mental health of recovery & losses are taking its toll 🤦🏾 if you find it in your heart to help support my therapy it would be appreciated god bless 🙏🏽