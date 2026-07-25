Greta Miron’s YWAM Missions Support

As I was praying about what I should do after graduation, I was feeling more and more called to short term missions through YWAM. I will be traveling to New Zealand for three months to learn more about evangelism and strengthen my relationship with God, while also doing small outreach from our base. From there, I will be traveling with a small group to another country to put all of what we learned into practice for another two months. I am so grateful for your support and I ask that you would also support me spiritually through prayer. Thank you so much! I could not do this without you!