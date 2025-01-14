Gresh and Cuebas Household Expense Fund

In August 2022, Michael Gresh, along with his wife, Carrie, and stepson, Anthony, left New Jersey to build a new life in Kentucky. Though it was bittersweet to leave his lifelong home, Michael’s desire for a better life for his family, rooted in Christian liberty and values, guided their journey.

In 2023, the Lord led Michael to Christ the King Church, where he found a community of Christian brothers and sisters who share his hunger for truth and grace. Michael, a hardworking construction professional, is known for his amazing sense of humor. He loves to make people laugh and brings joy to his community, often entertaining neighborhood children with his stand-up comedy.





Recently, Michael was diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer. With his characteristic humor and faith, he has said he might soon "go find out who wrote the Book of Hebrews."





During this difficult time, we want to rally around the Gresh family to provide them with the financial and emotional support they need. Funds raised will help cover medical expenses, daily living costs, and any unforeseen challenges they may face. Let’s stand together to lift up Michael, Carrie, and Anthony with our prayers, love, and generosity.