Support for Greg Stewart: A Journey of Healing

We would like to introduce you to our brother, Greg Stewart. An extraordinary man, brother, beloved father, husband, and devoted community member, who is facing an unimaginable challenge. On December 27, 2024 Greg, an independent contractor, was involved in a severe accident while operating a skid steer, resulting in a broken neck after rolling down a steep embankment in a remote area of Montana. Alone in this critical moment, his remarkable strength- both physical and mental- was put to the test. Fueled by his deep faith in Christ and unwavering desire to return to his family, the story of his survival plays out like a movie script.

Greg has been a pillar of support in the lives of others. He has dedicated himself to uplifting those around him, whether through providing job opportunities or offering compassion to those in need, to relishing in his ability to be a positive light in his church community. Now, as he embarks on a long and arduous journey of recovery that will require extensive physical therapy and self-care, he needs our support more than ever.

We understand that many in our community have expressed a desire to help, asking, "What can we do?" While life will continue to move forward for many, Greg will find himself navigating a reality for an extended period. His healing process will bring both physical and emotional challenges, and our goal is to alleviate some of the financial burdens that come with this profound change.

Your generous contributions will go directly towards assisting Greg and family with everyday expenses and medical bills, allowing them to focus on healing without the weight of financial worry. Even a small gift can make a significant difference during this critical time.

If you wish to donate, you may do so anonymously if preferred. Your support reflects the love and care that Greg has shown to countless individuals throughout his life. Together, we can surround him with the encouragement and resources he needs as he embarks on this journey of recovery.

From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your kindness and support. God bless.

With gratitude,

The Stewart Family