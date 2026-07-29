Gregory Bennetts house fire relief

I recently had a house fire that destroyed everything I own. I need money to pay bills, pay for an RV or something like that until I can rebuild. I lost every thing. Also there was a family friend and her children staying with me and they lost everything as well. If I can't come up with money I don't know what I'm going to do. I'm staying with my brother right now but it's a small trailer and there is his family plus me plus my family friend and her kids staying here.He cannot continue to do it. He hasn't said anything but I can see the stress it is causing ..I don't make much money as I have several serious medical conditions including seizures, factor V Leiden clotting disorder,migraines and I have a artificial right hip slightly damaged heart and kidneys and a pain in my left knee.

I know that money is short but if you can help me I would be very appreciative and would do my best to pay it forward after I recover. Even if you can't help financially please pray for us. Thank you either way I appreciate your help.