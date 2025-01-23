Greg & Maura Medical Fund

Greg and Maura Uhlenkott and their family of eight beautiful children are experiencing a significant financial need at this time due to Greg's health issues. Insurance is not covering treatment, so we set up this fund to help them offset the financial burden. Those who know the family know that over their lives they have given much to many people with their time, resources, and encouragement. They are most grateful for any support during this time. We are humbled by the love and support so many in our incredible community have already shown. Whether or not you are able to assist financially, would you please remember the family in your prayers? This would mean so much to them! Thank you and God bless you abundantly.